Serve’s up: St. Johns County unveils new sand volleyball courts at Nocatee

NOCATEE, Fla. — St. Johns County celebrated the opening of four new sand volleyball courts at Nocatee Community Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony, held at 707 Nocatee Center Way in Ponte Vedra, marked the addition of much-needed recreational facilities to the northern part of the county.

The event was attended by District 4 Commissioner and Board of County Commissioners Chair Krista Joseph, District 1 Commissioner Christian Whitehurst, and District 5 Commissioner Ann Taylor, along with members of the St. Johns Volleyball Club and county staff.

“You know, we could have a Misty May or Carrie Walsh out there, and that’s how we find out who in Nocatee can go out there and play,” Chair Joseph said.

Casey Van Rysdam highlighted the growing popularity of volleyball in St. Johns County over the past 30 years and the need for facilities to support this interest.

The new courts are expected to serve as a hub for local volleyball enthusiasts and provide a venue for community events.

“It was exciting for me to help bring these courts to the northern part of the County,” Van Rysdam said. “It’s a good day for volleyball; it’s a good day for St. Johns County.”

Following the ribbon-cutting, the commissioners took to the courts for a few rounds of volleyball, celebrating the new addition to the park.

