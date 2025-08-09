‘Sing Out Loud’ returns in September, featuring local artist showcases across Northeast Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Sing Out Loud Festival is set to bring back its Local Artist Showcases this September, featuring over 100 local and regional acts across multiple venues in Northeast Florida.

Presented by PNC Bank, the showcases will take place during the first three weekends of September and are free and open to the public.

The event highlights the diverse music scene in the region, with performances ranging from indie rock and bluegrass to hip hop and comedy.

“These showcases are an essential part of what makes Sing Out Loud so special,” said Pepper Miller, Sing Out Loud programming coordinator. “They shine a light on the talent in our community and create meaningful opportunities for discovery. And because the events are free, they also serve as a welcoming way for people to come together and celebrate music throughout September.”

Sing Out Loud Festival, now in its ninth year, has grown into one of Florida’s largest music festivals, spanning four weekends each September. The festival’s marquee event, the Live Wildly Showcase, is scheduled for September 20 and 21 at Francis Field in downtown St. Augustine.

“This festival is a standout celebration of the character and creativity of our community, and the showcases are the heart of the experience,” said Chris Kalin, PNC regional president for North Florida.

The Live Wildly Showcase will feature national headliners such as Hozier, Beabadoobee, and Vance Joy, among others.

