St. Augustine motel recognized again as one of USA TODAY’s Best Roadside Motels in America

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine motel, The Local, has once again made the top 10 Best Roadside Motels on USAToday’s 10Best Readers’ Choice.

The motel has made the top 10 on the list in 2022, 2023, 2024, and now 2025.

Leila and Adam Bedoian opened The Local in October 2021, and less than 6 months later, it landed the No. 1 spot on the coveted “Best Roadside Motel” in America category in USAToday’s annual 10Best Readers’ Choice.

The nostalgic motel did it again in 2023, and readers made it a 3-peat when The Local was named to the 10Best Readers’ Choice list in 2024. Now it’s a four-peat as the motel came in at No. 3 on this year’s list.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s sort of surreal, to be honest,” Leila Bedoian said after the 2024 recognition. “Our goal was to build a strong foundation of elite customer service paired with visually interesting and beautiful spaces that evoke old Florida. We had a solid vision for this property, and it’s just so exciting that our visitors appreciate it. We also have to recognize all of the amazing partners, attractions, restaurants, and other tourism professionals that help make St. Augustine a great place to live, work and play. We’re proud to be part of such a dynamic community!”

Originally built in the 1940s, back when roadside motels were the standard accommodation offered in the Sunshine State, The Local is currently a 21-room property renovated to feel like Old Florida.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It features a retro in-ground pool, flamingo pink façade, kitschy palm frond wallpaper, and seaside artwork, as well as the “Florida Room,” which functions as a hospitality suite, offering complimentary coffee and tea services.

While the property may feel old school, it offers modern rooms with nice amenities through digital experiences, like contactless check-in, digital keys, and an interactive concierge app that helps guests discover the best events, attractions, and dining.

Other amenities include complimentary access to a locally-owned gym, convenient access to the beach, and bicycle rentals with DRIFTERS Rentals.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.