St. Augustine named best small town in Florida to visit for Christmas with its ‘Nights of Lights’

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — HGTV is taking note of what we in Northeast Florida have known all along -- that St. Augustine is the best small town in Florida to visit for Christmas.

Three words: Nights. Of. Lights. This year is the 30th year of the spectacular display that brings the Nation’s Oldest City to life for the holidays.

Here’s what HGTV said:

“The town is adorned with millions of festive lights during its Nights of Lights. From November into January, the city’s historic, Spanish Colonial architecture is set aglow by the spirit of the season in one of the most breathtaking displays of holiday lighting in the world.”

As the Nation’s Oldest City, going back to the founding date of 1565, HGTV also noted that, “No American city has done Christmas longer than St. Augustine.”

Click here to see the best place in each state to visit for Christmas.

