St. Augustine offers free backyard compost bins starting July 14

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is opening applications for its Residential Composting Program on Monday, July 14, offering free backyard compost bins to residents of single-family homes within city limits.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The program encourages residents to compost food and yard waste, creating nutrient-rich compost for their gardens.

Applications will be accepted until the supply of compost bins is exhausted.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Residents participating in the program will not receive collection services for their compost bins, emphasizing the self-sustaining nature of the initiative.

The exact number of compost bins available has not been specified, nor has the total duration of the program beyond the availability of the bins.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For more information about the program, including eligibility criteria and the application form, click here.