St. Augustine offers free backyard compost bins starting July 14

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is opening applications for its Residential Composting Program on Monday, July 14, offering free backyard compost bins to residents of single-family homes within city limits.

The program encourages residents to compost food and yard waste, creating nutrient-rich compost for their gardens.

Applications will be accepted until the supply of compost bins is exhausted.

Residents participating in the program will not receive collection services for their compost bins, emphasizing the self-sustaining nature of the initiative.

The exact number of compost bins available has not been specified, nor has the total duration of the program beyond the availability of the bins.

For more information about the program, including eligibility criteria and the application form, click here.

