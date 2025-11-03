St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights up for Best Public Holiday Lights Display in the country

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine’s annual holiday lights display is getting (more) national recognition.

Nights of Lights is one of 20 nominees up for USA TODAY’s 10Best Public Holiday Lights Display.

Nights of Lights has made the 10Best list in this category in 2014, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Millions of lights adorn every corner of St. Augustine’s historic district for two months.

The award-winning holiday lights display runs this holiday season from Saturday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 11 in historic St. Augustine.

Voting is open until Monday, Dec. 1 at noon and the 10Best will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 10. Click here to learn more.

Click here for more information about parking and Nights of Lights events.

