St. Johns County issues warning about scam demanding wire transfers for permits

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has issued an urgent warning about a wire transfer scam targeting residents interacting with the St. Johns County Growth Management Department.

The scam involves fraudulent messages, often sent by email or text, that appear to come from legitimate County addresses. These messages instruct residents to send wire transfers for permit fees, application costs, or other services, but they are actually attempts to steal money.

Scammers are using spoofed email accounts, copied County branding, or fake invoices to deceive residents into sending money to unauthorized accounts.

The County emphasizes that it never requires payment for permits, plans, or application fees via wire transfer.

Residents are advised to verify any payment requests by contacting the Growth Management Department directly at 904-209-0675.

Officials also recommend checking sender email addresses carefully for minor spelling variations or unusual domains, which can be red flags for fraudulent activity.

Residents should avoid clicking on links or opening attachments from unexpected messages related to fees or permitting.

Suspicious communications should be reported immediately to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 904-824-8304.St.

St. Johns County is working closely with the Sheriff’s Office to monitor the scam, track attempted fraud, and prevent further incidents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]