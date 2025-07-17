Local

St. Johns County contractor arrested, charged with exploitation of an elderly person

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jeremy Homar Jeremy Homar mug shot Photo: St. Johns County's Sheriff's Office mug shot of Jeremy Homar
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) arrested Jeremy Homar and charged him with Exploitation of an Elderly or Disabled Person, Grand Theft, and Fraudulent Use of Personal Identification and Cyberharassment.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who has hired Homar for contracting work and believes he acted inappropriately, committed theft, or engaged in fraud to contact the SJSO Property Crimes Unit at 904-209-1539.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and Action News Jax will update as soon as more information is released.

