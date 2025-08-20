St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office search for theft victims following arrest

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate potential victims of theft after arresting a juvenile suspect involved in multiple burglaries in the St. Augustine South neighborhood.

The thefts occurred in the area south of the St. Augustine Historic District and involved various items, including surfboards, e-bikes, fishing rods, bicycles, and skateboards.

Detectives from the Property Crimes Unit are actively investigating the case and have released images of surfboards that have not yet been connected to any reported thefts.

Those who believe they may be victims or recognize the stolen items are urged to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 824-8304.

0 of 5 St. Johns County Sheriff's Office St. Johns County Sheriff's Office St. Johns County Sheriff's Office St. Johns County Sheriff's Office St. Johns County Sheriff's Office St. Johns County Sheriff's Office St. Johns County Sheriff's Office St. Johns County Sheriff's Office St. Johns County Sheriff's Office St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]