St. Johns deputies search for ‘possibly violent’ person who crashed on I-95, ditched van on U.S. 1

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a “possibly violent” person who ran from a traffic stop.

SJSO said in a post on its social media pages that, “there is a heavy law enforcement presence on U.S. 1 near Abbotts Way.”

SJSO said this is related to a crash that happened on Interstate 95 near International Golf Parkway:

“This afternoon, the suspect fled from an attempted traffic stop on I-95 and deputies pitted the vehicle in the area of IGP. The suspect fled on foot, stole a van and fled at a high rate of speed down IGP towards U.S. 1. The suspect ditched the vehicle on U.S. 1 near Abbotts Way and deputies are currently searching for the suspect.”

Air and K9 units are searching the area for the suspect, and teams are also on the ground searching in a heavily wooded and marsh area, SJSO said.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area at this time due to a heavy law enforcement presence.

