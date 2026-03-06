St. Johns deputies investigating deadly crash involving train, person at U.S. 1 and Lewis Speedway

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in St. Johns County are responding to a deadly crash involving a train and a pedestrian.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it’s happening at U.S. 1 and Lewis Speedway.

Northbound and Southbound traffic is still moving on U.S. 1, but eastbound and westbound lanes of the intersection are blocked until further notice.

SJSO said its Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

