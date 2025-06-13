St. Marys Bridge to close daily beginning Monday

YULEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning drivers to prepare for detours, with full daytime closures of the St. Marys Bridge planned in June.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

U.S. 17 over the St. Marys River will be completely inaccessible to drivers for several hours a day from Monday, June 16 to Thursday, June 19.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., drivers will instead be directed to I-95 to cross the river between Florida and Georgia.

The closure will allow for workers to conduct routine maintenance on the nearly 100-year-old manual swing bridge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]