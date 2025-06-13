Local

St. Marys Bridge to close daily beginning Monday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
St. Mary's Bridge Photo: Florida Department of Transportation
YULEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning drivers to prepare for detours, with full daytime closures of the St. Marys Bridge planned in June.

U.S. 17 over the St. Marys River will be completely inaccessible to drivers for several hours a day from Monday, June 16 to Thursday, June 19.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., drivers will instead be directed to I-95 to cross the river between Florida and Georgia.

The closure will allow for workers to conduct routine maintenance on the nearly 100-year-old manual swing bridge.

