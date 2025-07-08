St. Simons Island Wine Festival returns this fall

ST SIMMONS ISLAND, Fla. — Glynn Visual Arts is bringing back the St. Simons Island Wine Festival for its second year.

The two-day event will take place October 24–25, with all proceeds supporting art programs and education in the Golden Isles.

The weekend starts Friday evening with a VIP wine tasting and auction at The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort. Guests will enjoy rare wines, gourmet bites, live music, and a wine-themed silent auction.

Saturday’s main event, the Grand Tasting, will be held at the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport.

More than 40 wine vendors will be on site, along with live art demos, music, and food. Each guest will receive a commemorative wine glass.

Tickets are required and the sale starts August 25 at SSIWineFestival.com.

Organizers say last year’s turnout exceeded expectations and they’re planning for an even larger crowd this fall.

The festival supports Glynn Visual Arts and the College of Coastal Georgia’s hospitality and culinary programs.

