Stabbing on Kings Road leaves woman in her early 40s dead, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman in her early 40s died after being stabbed Thursday afternoon in the College Gardens neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Kings Road at approximately 12:18 p.m. and found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound, Sgt. Cooke of JSO’s Homicide Unit said at a briefing.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

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Detectives said the stabbing occurred during a physical altercation earlier that afternoon between the victim and another adult woman.

The victim was stabbed with a sharp object during the fight, according to JSO.

Investigators have detained a couple of individuals and are working to determine what led to the altercation.

Police described the incident as isolated and said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

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