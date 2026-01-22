State Rep. Angie Nixon announces run for U.S. Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State Rep. Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) announced Thursday morning that she’s running for U.S. Senate.

The seat is held by Republican Ashley Moody who Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed last year after it was vacated by Marco Rubio who became U.S. Secretary of State.

Nixon currently has Democratic challengers for the seat in the Aug. 18 primary. They are Alex Gould, Tamika Lyles, and Joshua Weil. Moody currently has one challenger, Michaelangelo Hamilton.

The winners in the primary will square off in the Nov. 3 election.

Here’s a portion of the statement Nixon posted Thursday about her Senate run on her Facebook page:

“For the last few months, I have been traveling the state, from Pensacola to Miami, hearing the same thing from families everywhere: the cost of food, housing, healthcare, and child care is making it harder just to get by.

This fight is personal for me. I’ve spent my life standing up for working people, and that’s exactly what I’ll do in the United States Senate. Change can’t wait, and I won’t either."

