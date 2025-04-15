State says Orlando mayor could be removed from office regarding immigration policy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s attorney general is warning Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer not to enforce an immigration policy his city adopted several years ago.

The City of Orlando approved the legislation called the “Trust Act” in 2018.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It prevented government employees from inquiring about the immigration status of law-abiding citizens.

On Monday, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on social media that he sent a letter to Dyer reminding him that the policy was “void” because of a law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in 2019.

The letter read, in part, “Sanctuary policies are not tolerated or lawful in Florida. Failure to abide by state law may result in the enforcement of applicable penalties, including but not limited to being held in contempt, declaratory or injunctive relief, and removal from office by the Governor...”.

Today, I sent a letter to @orlandomayor reminding him that the sanctuary policy adopted by the city in 2018, the ‘Trust Act,’ is void under a 2019 law signed by @GovRonDeSantis.



If the city enforces the policy as Mayor Dyer suggested, especially with @OrlandoPolice signing a… pic.twitter.com/InLAJRIDeQ — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) April 14, 2025

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Report reveals incident that preceded Duval inmate Charles Faggart’s death stretched over 2 hours

Read: Jacksonville police identify 9 officers removed from jail duties after injury of inmate who died

Read: Man dead, woman injured in Jacksonville double shooting

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.