State seeking death penalty for man charged with murder of Jacksonville toddler

A local man could be put to death for his alleged role in the death of a Jacksonville toddler.

According to court records, Florida State prosecutors decided this week to seek the death penalty for Nathaniel Davis.

The 23-year-old is charged with the abuse and murder of 22-month-old Zamora Foe, who died last September.

Davis was dating Foe’s mother, Zayla Goodwin, who faces a lesser charge of aggravated manslaughter.

When Foe was brought to the Wolfson Children’s Hospital for treatment, she was found with multiple injuries. Her father told Action News Jax Zamora had two broken legs, a broken arm, and chemically burned lips, among other injuries.

Following her death four days later, a medical examiner found that Zamora died of blunt force trauma and had methamphetamine in her system.

While the two suspects were originally charged with child neglect, their charges were upgraded last month. Davis is now also accused of two counts of sexual battery on a child and tampering with evidence.

Davis and Goodwin are pleading not guilty to all charges.

Davis’s next court date is set for April 17th, while Goodwin’s is April 29th.

