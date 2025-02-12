State University System surpasses the national average on Nursing Licensure Exam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The State University System of Florida (SUS) announced the success of its nursing programs on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).

Since 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have invested $138 million to expand and enhance nursing programs. The main programs affected include the SUS through Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) and Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) funds.

“The nursing programs within the SUS have maintained a standard of excellence by ensuring graduates excel on the nursing exam and are prepared to provide quality healthcare to Floridians,” said Chancellor Ray Rodrigues. “Continued investments in nursing through LINE and PIPELINE will ensure our state remains a top producer of highly skilled nurses.”

The nine Florida universities that are above the national benchmark of a 92% passage rate include:

Florida Gulf Coast University - 100% University of West Florida - 98% University of Florida - 98% University of South Florida - 97% University of Central Florida - 96% Florida Atlantic University - 94% University of North Florida - 94% Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University - 93% Florida International University - 93%

“Thanks to the ongoing investment from Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature and the dedication of university leadership and faculty, the nursing programs at our public universities consistently deliver impressive results, with notable improvements in passage rates, increased capacity, and a record number of nursing graduates. These achievements are reversing the critical need for nurses across the state,” said Brian Lamb, Chair of the Florida Board of Governors.

