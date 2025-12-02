Sting finally cancels his postponed Jacksonville concert

Back in November we had heard from Sting just days before he was supposed to hit the stage at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena for his “3.0 tour”. Unfortunately, the singer’s health was going to sideline him for an undisclosed amount of time.

While we don’t have any further clarity on what the health issue was, we are now learning Sting won’t be able to make it back to Duval any time soon.

On Tuesday (December 2nd) Sting officially announced the Jacksonville date of his 3.0 tour has officially been changed from postponed, to cancelled.

The good news is that no action is required to obtain a refund if you bought your tickets through Ticketmaster. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. They normally tell purchasers that the money should appear on your account within 14-21 days (note: if the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster).

