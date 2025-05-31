Stolen license plate leads to fentanyl, heroin, and meth in Neptune Beach, police say

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A stolen license plate in Neptune Beach and License Plate Reader (LPR) technology led to the arrest of an accused drug dealer.

According to a social media post by the Neptune Beach Police Department, the license plate was stolen on May 25. An LPR found the plate on the suspect’s car on May 28.

When officers tried to stop the car, they said the suspect tried to drive away. Once they caught up with the car, they arrested Jordon Robert Tindal.

Police said a search of the car led to the discovery of two guns, fentanyl, heroin and meth.

Tindal was booked into the Duval County jail on several charges, including armed drug possession with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and petit theft.

The NBPD said it is "committed to enforcing the laws and removing dangerous drugs/illegal firearms from our streets. They have no place in our community."

