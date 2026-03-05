Student arrested after loaded pistol was found in his car, Clay County deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A boy in 12th grade at Ridgeview High School was arrested March 5 after authorities found a loaded semiautomatic pistol in his vehicle on campus, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

A loaded 9 mm handgun was discovered in a car parked on school grounds, CCSO said in a news release posted on social media.

School administration and the school resource officer received a tip that the student may have had a firearm in his vehicle.

This information led to an administrative search of the car, where officials located and seized the loaded pistol, CCSO said.

The school resource officer seized the loaded weapon as evidence during the administrative search. Following the discovery, the student was taken into custody and transported to the Clay County Jail.

The student, who was not identified by CCSO, faces a charge under Florida Law 790.115, which prohibits possessing or discharging weapons or firearms at a school-sponsored event or on school property.

CCSO said the statute applies to firearms, electric weapons, destructive devices and other weapons such as razor blades or box cutters.

Under the law, such items are only permitted on school grounds when authorized in support of school-sanctioned activities.

