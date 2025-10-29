Student arrested after ‘non-credible’ threat made to Fletcher High campus, DCPS says

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A threat to Fletcher High School on Wednesday was determined to be “non-credible,” and a student was arrested, Duval County Public Schools said.

The school went on a “lockout” after “an online threat made against the campus,” according to a message that went to families.

During a lockout, “no one is allowed to enter or leave the school,” the message from Principal Dean Ledford stated.

“School dismissal will occur as scheduled, with enhanced security measures in place,” Ledford’s message said.

Here is the full message that was sent to FHS families as the lockout was underway:

“Hello Fletcher High School Families,

“This is Principal Ledford reaching out to inform you of a safety incident at Fletcher High School. The school is currently on lockout due to an online threat made against the campus. Law enforcement has been notified and is actively investigating the situation.

“At this time, all students and staff are safe. The lockout will remain in place while authorities ensure the campus is secure. For everyone’s safety, no one is allowed to enter or leave the school during this time.

“We are taking this threat very seriously and are following all safety protocols to protect our students and staff. School dismissal will occur as scheduled, with enhanced security measures in place.

“Thank you for your understanding”

Here is the full message from Ledford after the lockout was lifted and a student was arrested:

“Good Afternoon Fletcher School families, this is Principal Ledford with an update in today’s lockout. The lockout has been lifted, and all students and staff are safe.

“The lockout was due to an online threat made by a student to shoot up the school. Police immediately investigated this report and determined there was no credible threat.

“However, this student now faces severe consequences for this behavior including possible criminal charges and school discipline.

“Please continue to reinforce with your children that we will never dismiss these kinds of threats as a joke or something carelessly stated. All threats are immediately reported to law enforcement and fully investigated.

“Thank you for your partnership in making Fletcher a safe learning environment for all students.”

Action News Jax has requested the student’s arrest report to learn further details.

