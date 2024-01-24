Student belongings screened at Fletcher Middle School due to social media post threatening shooting

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Families of Fletcher Middle School students got an alert Tuesday night about a threatening social media post.

The post was “threatening a shooting at the school” on Wednesday, according to the message that was sent to families.

Administrators were screening student belongings Wednesday morning as students arrived at school.

The message said, “if we receive any further information about this situation, we will keep you updated.”

Action News Jax will stay in contact with Duval County Public Schools to find out if there is an update on the investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Here is a copy of the full message that was sent to families:

“Hello Fletcher Middle School families, this is Duval County Public Schools calling. I am sorry to interrupt your evening so late, but we need to make you aware that we are aware of a social media post threatening a shooting at the school tomorrow. Police are currently investigating this threat, and we will be implementing additional security precautions for tomorrow’s school day. We will have an additional police presence at the school, and we will be screening all student belongings at intake. The safety of students and staff is our first goal, and we greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as we take these security steps. Thanks again, and if we receive any further information about this situation, we will keep you updated. Good-bye.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.