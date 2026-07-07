Students get paid and earn service credits through new student poll worker assistant program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland announces the launch of the Student Poll Worker Assistant Program, which allows high school students to serve as poll worker assistants while getting paid and earning community service credit. The program offers a hands-on civic engagement experience that supports elections without interfering with school schedules.

All students complete poll worker training, including online instruction and an in-person lab covering election procedures, confidentiality, voter interaction, and professional Conduct.

The program is nonpartisan, fully supervised and strictly supportive. Students follow the same neutrality and conduct standards as election staff and perform only assigned duties, such as greeting voters, providing information, distributing “I Voted” stickers and assisting with voter flow or other tasks they are trained to do.

Students will serve one eight-hour shift on a weekend during Early Voting for the Primary Election, allowing participation without missing school. A signed verification letter of hours served will be mailed to students for community service recognition.

Eligible students must be at least 16 years old, registered or pre-registered to vote, maintain a 2.0 GPA, complete the application and submit parent or guardian permission.

All requirements must be met at the time of application. The application is available at Duvalelections.gov/studentpollworker.

For questions about the Primary Election on August 18th, visit duvalelections.gov or call the Duval County Elections Office at 904-255-VOTE (8683).

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