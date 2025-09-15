Students left waiting outside after homecoming dance at Jean Ribault High School which didn’t happen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What was supposed to be one of the most memorable nights of the year for students at Jean Ribault High School ended in confusion and disappointment after they arrived for homecoming — only to find locked doors and no event in sight.

Students, dressed in formal attire, arrived Saturday evening expecting music, dancing, and a celebration months in the making. Instead, they were left standing outside the school, unsure of what had gone wrong.

“Yeah, nobody showed up. The door was open, the school was open — but nobody was there,” said one parent, Yudith, describing the scene.

While parents and students said the event was canceled without notice, the school has not yet confirmed whether the dance was officially called off. As of Sunday evening, Jean Ribault High School has not released a statement or posted any updates regarding the situation.

“I realized that nothing was going on at all. Like, there were no decorations… nothing at the front of the school. We went around the whole thing to see if we could get inside,” said senior Luigi Amoretti, who was dressed up and ready for the big night.

The school’s official Facebook page posted photos of the homecoming king and queen crowned on the football field the day before, but there was no mention of the dance scheduled for Saturday night.

“We wasted our time too, because we wanted to have this dance… and nothing was done,” Yudith added.

For seniors like Luigi, the missed dance marked a lost opportunity to celebrate a high school milestone.

“Yeah, I was disappointed,” he said.

Luigi’s family, like many others, spent money on suits, dresses, and tickets for a night that never happened.

“I paid money to go there and I didn’t get anything,” he said.

Parents are now calling on school officials to provide answers: Will the dance be rescheduled? Will students receive refunds?

Action News Jax reached out to Jean Ribault High School for clarification, but has not yet received a response.

For now, families are left with unanswered questions — and students are left with a night they’ll never get back.

