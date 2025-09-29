Styx announces 2026 show at St. Augustine Amphitheatre with special guest Cheap Trick

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Styx, with special guest Cheap Trick, is set to perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Tickets for the highly anticipated concert went on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online here or in person at the venue’s box office.

Styx, known for their dynamic live performances, will feature a lineup consisting of James “JY” Young, Tommy Shaw, Chuck Panozzo, Todd Sucherman, Lawrence Gowan, Will Evankovich, and Terry Gowan.

The band is celebrated for their extensive catalog of hits and deep cuts, including classics like “The Grand Illusion,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Come Sail Away,” and “Renegade.”

The concert promises to deliver a wide range of musical styles, from progressive rock anthems to hard-driving rock tunes.

