Sun-Ray Cinema closing Saturday but possibly making return in another part of town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The historic Sun-Ray Cinema on Five Points is officially closing this Saturday.

This comes after a Georgia real estate firm bought the property housing the theatre for $7 million on May 16th. But Action News discovered that Sun Ray Cinema may be making a return in another part of town.

Social media is buzzing that the theater could be returning to a new location.

The owners of the cinema made this post on Sun Ray Cinema’s Facebook page Tuesday.

It says, “We are definitely in need of a bigger theater.” It then references a location near EverBank Stadium. The post goes on to say “It’s just what downtown Jax needs. A shiny new five-screen Sun-Ray.

How did people around Jacksonville feel about the possible search for a new location?

“Wherever y’all do it, just do it in Jacksonville. We are the biggest city landmass, but we barely got stuff,” Filmmaker Nicolas Eaux said.

Eaux was looking forward to airing his film at this cinema until he was told the building is closing this week.

“I came rushing here. They told me their last day is July 6th,” Eaux said.

“You’re going to close it and move it somewhere new. It is nice to move it but it’s not historic like this,” moviegoer Sarah Blackburn said.

People said the historic building serves a purpose and they don’t want to see the theater leave.

“This is a stable of our community. It’s one of the last standing places on the block. I come here with my family and friends. It’s such a throwback to pre-covid times,” moviegoer Grayson Obregon said.

Atlanta-based developer Union South Partners purchased this nearly 100-year-old building for $7 million on May 16.

As of right now, it’s unclear exactly what the company is planning to do with the building.

