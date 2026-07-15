Suspect arrested after pursuit, crash and foot chase in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — An individual was arrested Wednesday at approximately 3:30 p.m. in Atlantic Beach following a vehicle pursuit, a crash, and a subsequent foot chase. The incident occurred near the intersection of Mayport Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

Police believe the suspect may also have attempted to enter several occupied vehicles involving unreported victims during the attempt to evade law enforcement.

After crashing the vehicle, the individual then continued the escape attempt on foot. The police’s belief about attempted vehicle entries pertains to this period of the suspect’s flight.

Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the Atlantic Beach Police Department directly at (904) 247-5859.

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