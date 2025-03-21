Suspect in Macclenny triple-shooting arrested for murder one month later

MACCLENNY, Fla. — A man has been arrested for murder after law enforcement said he shot three different people in Macclenny last month, killing one.

John Robert Akridge III, 18, is now being charged for the crime.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting on February 21st in response to a reported shooting near homes on Hillcrest Drive and Woodlawn Road.

According to deputies, five young adults and two juveniles were involved in a “physical altercation” the night before, then met to fight again on the night of the shooting. Officials said it then escalated into a shooting.

Of the three people shot, a 20-year-old man died.

Akridge was already in police custody, facing a gun charge in relation to the incident. Now, he has been rearrested on charges of 2nd degree murder, attempted murder, and shooting a gun in a public place.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement in response to the arrest:

“Sheriff Scotty Rhoden and his deputies remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicate gun violence in Baker County, and he is grateful for the hard work and dedication put forth by his team of detectives who were able to bring forth a quick resolution to this case.”

