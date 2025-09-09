Suspect that sparked I-95 chase, closure in Jacksonville arrested; not guilty by reason of insanity

Jacksonville, Fla. — UPDATE, 9/9/25: The suspect was found not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court records.

He was ordered to follow a “Conditional Release treatment plan offered by the Mental Health Resource Center,” the court order states.

Original story from 11/7/23 below:

The man police said led them on a chase through Jacksonville’s Northside is now under arrest.

Jerson Edmond, 30, was booked into the Duval County Jail just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Action News Jax told you when I-95 was closed in both directions at Golfair Boulevard Monday as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office chased a suspect who they said fired gunshots near the intersection of Harts Road and Dunn Avenue.

A small group of people standing on the sidewalk near that intersection said the gunshots came from a man driving a white Dodge truck.

Officers spotted the truck and started following it. They said the chase reached speeds of 90 mph as Edmond sped past schools and blew through red lights.

Officers used a pit maneuver to stop the truck on I-95.

After a brief standoff on the interstate, Edmond got out of the truck and was taken into custody.

He’s charged with discharging a firearm in public, fleeing police and reckless driving.

