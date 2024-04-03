Suspected credit card skimmer from Jacksonville arrested in Nassau County, sheriff’s office said

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect was arrested after he traveled from Jacksonville to Nassau County and attempted to install a credit card skimmer device at a gas pump.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 30-year-old Osiel Izquierdo Zambrano, who’s originally from Cuba and living in Jacksonville.

On Tue., March 5, Nassau County detectives were called to the 7/11 on Lofton Square Court in Yulee after someone reported a skimmer device installed on one of the gas pumps.

“A customer called 7/11 after witnessing two suspicious men tampering with one of the pumps, NCSO said in a Facebook post on its account. “An employee walked out and noticed that one of the men sprayed a substance on the pump. When confronted, both men took off in a black Chrysler with Illinois tags.”

Shortly after reporting the crime, deputies spotted the car matching the description on State Road 200, east of US Highway 17.

The vehicle failed to stop after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The car was found abandoned near Vegas Boulevard and Venue Court. Both men took off running.

Deputies were able to find Zambrano and placed him in custody.

NCSO said he faces multiple charges including felony fleeing and eluding and use of a scanning/skim device to defraud.

The sheriff’s office is warning residents to carefully inspect credit card terminals, gas pumps, and ATMs before using them, and to immediately report any suspicious devices or tampering to law enforcement.

NCSO describes credit card skimmers as illegal devices that are normally covertly installed over legitimate payment terminals. The device is designed to read and store the information encoded on the magnetic strip of a credit card. This sensitive information is then obtained by the criminal when they retrieve the skimmer.

