Suspects in the murder of Jared Bridegan due in court today

Jacksonville, Fla. — Shanna Gardner and Mario Fernandez Saldana are expected to make an appearance at the Duval County Courthouse today.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

The couple is accused of plotting to kill Gardner’s ex-husband, Jared Bridegan.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Related: Jared Bridegan murder: Attorney Jose Baez enters not guilty plea on behalf of Bridegan’s ex-wife

Bridegan was shot and killed in February 2022 in Jacksonville Beach.

Both suspects have entered not guilty pleas.

Action News Jax will have a camera in the courtroom. Check back here for updates.

Read: Jared Bridegan murder: Investigators had identified ‘five people likely involved’ in the conspiracy

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.