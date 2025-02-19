Suspects with potential gang ties ask for delay in 2020 murder trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday for 3 suspects with potential gang ties for the murder of Charles McCormick Jr.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In early January 2020, Charles McCormick Jr. was at a shopping complex in Arlington where he was looking to apply for a job. An off-duty JSO officer had been on the scene and pursued the suspects, however, they fled in a stolen car. Suspects then broke into the home of a woman where they held her hostage while they changed clothes and fled the scene. Learn more about the events of the day by clicking HERE.

I’m at the scene of a reported shooting in Arlington. Police have part of the parking lot at this popular shopping plaza along Merrill Rd. taped off. We’re expecting an update from JSO around 1:40 p.m. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/3kUmMUbtJd — Christy Boyd (@christyboyd_) January 15, 2020

The suspects-Hakeem Robinson, Abdul Robinson Jr., and Leroy Whitaker Jr.-were arrested between April 2020 and July 2021. All 3 have been charged with first-degree murder. According to police reports, all 3 suspects are tied to the ‘ATK’ gang.

Hakeem Robinson is also charged with the murder of Adrian Gainer in 2019.

Hakeem’s father, Abdul Robinson Sr., is charged with accessory to murder, as police say that security video shows him helping his son get away from the scene. In the video above, he can also be seen identifying his son as the shooter in McCormicks death.

While today’s hearing is a pretrial, court documents filed on Tuesday reveal that the suspects may come together and file a Continuance, which will postpone their case. It is at the discretion of the judge if it is allowed.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., stay tuned to Action News Jax for the latest.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.