SUV flips over in major crash on Blanding Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rollover crash shut down all lanes on Blanding Boulevard at 103rd Street on Saturday morning.

According to FL511, the crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. on State Road 21/Blanding Boulevard South and was listed as a major incident.

A viewer sent Action News Jax photos showing an SUV flipped upside down in the roadway as Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, but has not yet heard back.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

