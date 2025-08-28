SWAT standoff in Jacksonville’s Lackawanna neighborhood where teenager was shot and killed

Jacksonville — Jacksonville SWAT officers are reportedly present at the Hollybrook Homes Apartments off of West Beaver Street and Kings Street.

The events started around 9pm Wednesday night when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a teenager was shot and killed at the apartment complex.

At this time portions of the apartment complex have been taped off and we’ve learned officers on the scene reportedly shouting that they have a search warrant.

At this time it is unclear if officers have entered the apartment that they say they have a search warrant for. An arrest has not been announced.

