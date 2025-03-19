Local

‘Swim with the Sharks’: Jacksonville’s IFL team kicks off 15th season this weekend

By Alivia Tassely, Action Sports Jax
Jacksonville Sharks (Jacksonville Sharks)
By Alivia Tassely, Action Sports Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s Shark season in the river city. The Jacksonville Indoor Football League team kicks off their 15th season this Friday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The team is hoping the 16-game season will end with their fifth title.

Following practice, Action Sports Jax got a chance to interview head coach Jason Gibson on Wednesday morning. Gibson, who is entering his third season with the Sharks, is already excited about how well this team gels.

The team will open their season on the road against the Massachusetts Pirates.

Running back, and IFL’s 2024 leading rusher, Jimmie Robinson says it’s exciting to open up against a rival.

Action Sports Jax caught up with Jacksonville’s Mayor, the Sharks Owner as well as some players ahead of the season opener.

As the official partner of the Jacksonville Sharks, you can catch all the home games on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 network.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!