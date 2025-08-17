Swimmer rescued from St. Augustine Inlet after being swept offshore by strong currents

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A swimmer in distress was rescued from the St. Augustine Inlet on Saturday evening after being swept 3/4 of a mile offshore by strong tidal currents.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m., prompting a multi-agency response including St. Johns County Fire Rescue, St. Augustine Fire Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Multiple lifeguards entered the water to search for the swimmer, while marine and air assets were deployed to assist in the rescue operation.

The swimmer was eventually located and rescued by SAFD Marine 49 and was brought back to shore uninjured.

Authorities have issued a warning about the strong and unpredictable currents in the St. Augustine Inlet, advising swimmers to exercise caution.

