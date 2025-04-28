Takata airbag recall: More than 5.7 million cars still in need of replacement airbags, per report

More than a decade after a massive recall on Takata airbags, a new report shows millions of people are still using the faulty equipment.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says the airbags could explode, potentially sending pieces of metal into the car.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

67 million vehicles from more than a dozen car makers have reportedly been impacted by the recall,

The new report from CARFAX shows 5.7 million cars still have yet to have their airbags replaced.

According to the report, Florida ranks 3rd in the nation for states with cars still needing replacements, totalling more than 270 thousand.

Georgia ranks 8th, with around 174 thousand.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Because of the active recall, the replacement will be provided free of charge at your local dealership.

To check if there is a recall on your vehicle, click here and enter your license plate number, VIN, or make, year and model.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.