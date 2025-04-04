Take it all: Spots available in Jacksonville’s 3rd annual MONOPOLY Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department will be hosting its 3rd annual MONOPOLY Tournament on May 31st, this time at the Main Library Downtown.

The tournament brings people from across states, including as far as Washington D.C., Missouri, and now Texas.

The game will be played a little differently: Instead of going until everyone else is bankrupt, rounds will be 75 minutes long.

The Official Hasbro-recognized MONOPOLY tourney is increasing the player field from 72 players to 84 this year, who will compete in two qualifying rounds. The top 16 players will advance to the Semifinal, and the top four players will advance to the Championship.

Registered competitors can sign in beginning at 8:30 A.M. before the tournament gets underway at 9:45 a.m.

Championship competitors won’t collect $200, but the top winner will get close. Below are the prizes, with money provided through Visa gift cards:

1st: $150 and a trophy

2nd: $75

3rd: $50

4th: $25

Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to play. The $5 registration fee covers entry, light refreshments, a raffle entry, and a t-shirt.

To register, click here. Sign-ups close on May 22nd at 11:45pm.

All participants will get a raffle prize. That prize pool includes MONOPOLY-themed socks, blankets, bookbags, games and the Jacksonville Edition of MONOPOLY, which was unveiled at Everbank Stadium earlier this year.

