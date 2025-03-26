Targeted ICE operations are happening nationwide. Here’s how to track arrests in Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An increase of ‘targeted operations’ by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are being reported nationwide, as the new administration looks to combat illegal entry to the United States.

Just today, in a statement to our Atlanta Station WSB-TV, officials with the agency said “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with federal partners including the FBI, ATF and DEA, began conducting enhanced targeted operations today in Atlanta to enforce U.S. immigration law and preserve public safety and national security by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

These operations have the support of Florida Governor Ron Desantis, who just held a roundtable on immigration in Jacksonville this week with Sheriff T.K. Waters.

Read: Gov. DeSantis pushes Florida legislature to take up immigration reform in special session during Jacksonville roundtable

In a post to X Sunday, Desantis commented on the reports of increased immigration enforcement.

“Interior enforcement atrophied under Biden so there will no doubt be a ramp up period,” he said. “This is all the more reason why states and localities need to assist the Trump administration with interior enforcement efforts.”

Enforcement and removal operations Miami handles immigration and deportation cases in the whole state of Florida, including Jacksonville.

Read: Trump won’t ban immigration arrests at school. Some families are now weighing school attendance

ERO is always working with ICE.

Targeted operations in Florida are focusing largely on people already identified as having previously been arrested or convicted of past crimes.

You can check ERO Miami X account for updates. There will be continuous drops of new information on the locations and alleged crimes of immigrants being detained.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about the number of arrests and immigration enforcement efforts in Northeast Florida.

Read: ‘Hard to believe’: Neighbors react to arrest of accused sexual predator and former elected official

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.