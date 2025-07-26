Teen accidentally discharges gun, injures 12-year-old brother: Jacksonville police

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after his older brother accidentally shot him Friday evening.

The shooting was reported at around 5:45 PM on Galapagos Avenue South in the Wonderwood area.

The boy was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital and listed as being in “stable condition.”

JSO investigators believe the child’s older teenage brother had discharged the handgun accidentally. He was taken into custody and cooperated with police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office.

