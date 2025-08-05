Teen accused of killing parents in Middleburg asks 911 dispatcher to pray for him

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details from the 911 calls released from the night that Clay County deputies say 14-year-old Trevor Lee killed his parents.

According to Trevor’s arrest report, his father, David Lee, 44, and mother, Brandi Smith, 44, were found shot in their bedroom, and deputies said there were “several spent shell casings” in that room.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office shared two calls, one made by Trevor Lee and one made by his older sister, Ayanna Russell, who lives in California.

Russell told Action News Jax on Monday night that her brother is “not a monster.”

Both calls are heavily redacted. In the call Trevor made, he can be heard telling the dispatcher he needs to pray.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Trevor: “I’m going to pray. I need to pray.”

Dispatch: “You need to pray?”

Trevor: “Yes ma’am.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Sheriff Michelle Cook said Monday that after shooting his parents, Trevor walked to a nearby church and turned himself in to deputies.

He also asked the dispatcher to pray for him, and they agreed to do so.

Action News Jax is still going through the call with Russell. We will have the latest updates in this story and beginning on FOX30 Action News Jax at 4.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.