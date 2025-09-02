Teen accused of shooting man in Fleming Island charged with attempted murder, Clay deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A teen has been arrested in the Friday night shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Lakeshore Boat Ramp in Fleming Island.

The man who was shot on Friday is in critical condition. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting stemmed from a social media dispute that escalated.

CCSO said Tuesday it responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots at the Lakeshore Boat Ramp around 11:09 p.m. Friday.

The incident involved a meeting between two parties to settle a dispute that began on social media.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The caller who reported the gunshots described two vehicles driving away, and deputies managed to stop one of the vehicles near County Road 220 and Lakeshore Boulevard, CCSO said.

The suspect, Xavier Torres, 17, exited the passenger side of the stopped vehicle and ran away, CCSO said. He was hiding behind bushes near a business and was apprehended by deputies with the assistance of a K9 unit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A gun was found in the immediate area where Torres was apprehended. He was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including:

3 counts of attempted murder

Unlawfully possessing a firearm under the age of 18

Resisting a law enforcement officer without violence

Committing a second-degree felony or higher while wearing a mask or hood

The victim, who was shot once, arrived at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital in the second vehicle involved in the incident, CCSO said. The investigation revealed that Torres fired several rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking him while two other people inside were not harmed.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.