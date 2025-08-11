Teen arrested after brother accidentally shoots himself, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teen is facing charges after his younger brother was accidentally shot last week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The 16-year-old boy is charged with culpable negligence and tampering with evidence, JSO said in a news release.

JSO did not identify the teen arrested.

Police responded Thursday afternoon to the accidental shooting on Lem Turner Road near Capper Road.

The 7-year-old boy was wounded in his lower abdomen, and police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

JSO said its Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit investigated and found that the teen “had a firearm in his bedroom, unbeknownst to their parents,” the release said.

“The teen fled after the shooting, and investigators determined he hid the weapon and spent shell casing,” the release said.

The 16-year-old was arrested on Friday and was booked into the Duval County Jail, JSO said.

Investigators said there is no evidence that the children’s parents are culpable, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking parents to use this accidental shooting as an opportunity to talk to their kids about gun safety.

