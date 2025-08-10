Teen arrested after threat to shoot student at Orange Park High School

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A 16-year-old is facing charges after deputies say he threatened to shoot a student on the first day of school at Orange Park High School.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the teen called the victim several times from a blocked number on August 6.

When the victim finally answered, the caller made the threat and shared personal information about them.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Deputies say the teen also threatened the victim’s mother during another call.

Investigators worked with the Clay County School Board to find out who made the calls.

On August 9, they identified the suspect as 16-year-old Joseph Nicholas Barrett.

Barrett was arrested with the help of his family. He faces two counts of aggravated stalking and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Deputies say there’s no evidence Barrett had access to a gun. They believe this was an isolated incident between him and the victim.

Barrett is now in the Juvenile Detention Center in Jacksonville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.