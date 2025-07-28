Teen arrested for culpable negligence after 12-year-old shot in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after a shooting that injured a 12-year-old boy in a Jacksonville home.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Kiejuan Trevon Stubbs is charged with culpable negligence in connection with the July 25 incident.

Police say Stubbs and the victim, Ladarious Thomas, were in a back bedroom at the boy’s grandmother’s house when the shooting happened.

Thomas was shot in the upper right chest and taken to Baptist Wolfson Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Stubbs told detectives he was on FaceTime with Thomas’s older brother when the gun fired.

The weapon was a Glock 26 Gen 4, which police have seized as evidence.

Stubbs wasn’t a convicted felon at the time of the incident.

He was taken to the Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what led up to the shooting.

