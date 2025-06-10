Critical injury of teen in E-Bike crash sparks debate in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Another serious e-bike crash in Nocatee is increasing pressure on local officials to make changes in St. Johns County. A 15-year-old boy was critically injured Monday after police say he failed to stop his e-dirt bike for an oncoming vehicle, later revealed to be an Amazon delivery truck.

Parents in the neighborhood are calling for action, with some even pushing for a complete ban on e-bikes in their community.

“We had a lot of incidents in the neighborhood. I wish it would be something that the neighborhood would ban,” said parent Michael Dbnick.

The concern centers on very young riders using bikes that many feel are too powerful. According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the boy had to be airlifted to the hospital after the crash.

This is the type of e-bike many young people are riding here in the community. But with a rise in accidents, some parents said safety training should be required for kids, while others think these bikes should be banned altogether.

Dbnick believes that responsibility starts at home.

“It definitely starts with the parents. Then the community has to follow up with everything as well,” he said.

But not everyone agrees with banning the bikes.

“I think that’s very hard on them. It’s setting the wrong message. I want them out and having a good time and playing,” said parent Michael Hancin.

His son, Ryan Hancin, added, “I don’t think you should ban the bikes because these kids, they love having those bikes.”

In April, Hancin’s other son, 13-year-old Aydan, was seriously injured after hitting a tire spike while riding his e-bike. His father believes education is key.

“Just like a car. You need a license, some kind of course or safety training,” said Hancin.

St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick addressed the most recent crash during a school board meeting. He says deputies are focused on educating families.

“There is some little bit of teeth in there for us as law enforcement on these e-bikes. But I think the key to success is holding our parents accountable and educating and educating and educating,” said Hardwick. “I don’t think the right answer is our deputies, our police officers pulling over your 12-year-old, a kid on an e-bike that their parents bought for them, and giving them a citation.”

The St. Johns County Commission discussed a draft ordinance this month that would have put stricter laws in place for e-bikes. That proposal suggested a ban on riders under 14 years of age. During the June 3rd meeting, however, commissioners seemed to be more in favor of passing a resolution or heavily revised version instead, due to some overlap with state law. There was no vote.

