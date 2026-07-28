Teen girl arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting in Callahan, Nassau deputies say

CALLAHAN, Fla. — A 17-year-old girl is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting in Callahan on Monday, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Carrie Shay Holmes was booked into the Nassau County Jail & Detention Center before being transferred to the custody of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, NCSO said.

Deputies were called to a home on Gwen Avenue just after 1 p.m., where a person was reportedly shot multiple times.

When they arrived, they found the man who was shot sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV, Holmes’ arrest report said.

He had been shot in the right arm, the left side of his chest, his carotid artery, the arrest report said.

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The man was taken to a local hospital and he is stable, NCSO said.

Investigators learned that the man who was shot and another adult had been arguing while Holmes was present.

"According to witness and suspect statements, the victim reached for a firearm during the argument before placing it back in a holster on a couch. As the victim walked away, the suspect allegedly retrieved the firearm and fired four rounds," NCSO said in the news release.

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NCSO said the man shot went to the front of the property to get help, while Holmes went back inside and called 911.

“Domestic violence incidents are among the most difficult our deputies and detectives encounter,” Nassau Sheriff Bill Leeper said in the news release. “This is a tragic case that has left a family forever changed. We encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence or fearing for their safety to seek help before a situation turns tragic.”

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