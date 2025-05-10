Teen hopes to meet the driver he helped save from a car crash on Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 17-year-old rescued a man trapped in a car after crashing into a tree.

He told Action News Jax Nicholas Brooks how he helped save the driver. He said his only goal now is to meet the man in person to see how he’s doing now.

The front of the car was smashed after colliding with a tree on May 2nd on Normandy Boulevard, according to a police report.

Teen helps save driver after crash on Normandy Boulevard Pictures show the aftermath of a crash on Normandy Boulevard

“If nobody’s over there, then who will help?” said 17-year-old Branden Cottle.

That was the first thought that came into Branden Cottle’s mind when he recorded the scene after witnessing the crash.

“I told my mom to pull over, but before she even had a chance, I jumped out, ran up, punched the window,” Cottle said.

His effort didn’t work until he used a window breaker.

“Luckily, with one hit with this, it bust a hole,” Cottle said.

He removed the shattered glass to reach the driver, leaving wounds on his hand.

He said other good Samaritans followed suit, helping to pull the man out of the car.

Teen helps save driver after crash on Normandy Boulevard Pictures show the aftermath of a crash on Normandy Boulevard

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“His face was cut up and bleeding. He had a scratch mark on his hip. That’s all we know besides the fact his leg was broken,” Cottle added.

Cottle shared why he jumped into action without a second thought.

“I want to live with the fact that I at least can know that I helped someone.”

According to the police report, the driver may have had a medical episode, causing him to crash into the tree.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

We found out that the driver’s name is Brian Murphy. Cottle says his only goal is to meet him under better circumstances.

“At least to shake his hand and let me know if he’s OK,” Cottle said.

Action News Jax would like to help put the two in contact.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.