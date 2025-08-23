Teen hospitalized after being shot on Galveston Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenage boy is recovering after being shot Saturday night on the Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Galveston Avenue.

Officers found the teen with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Investigators said a dark sedan pulled up next to the victim in the street.

The teen began interacting with someone inside the car before that person shot him and drove off.

Police say they collected evidence at the scene and are talking to people nearby and checking surveillance cameras.

JSO is asking anyone with information to call (904) 630-0500.

